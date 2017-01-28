New Transfer Talk header

Report: Leicester City reject Tianjin Quanjan bid for Islam Slimani

Islam Slimani in action for Leicester City on September 17, 2016
Islam Slimani is the subject of a bid from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjan but Leicester City turned their offer down, according to reports.
Leicester City have rejected a £38m bid from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjan for Islam Slimani, according to reports

The Algeria international joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon last summer and has scored six goals in 16 appearances since arriving in England.

According to Sky Sports News, Tianjin are prepared to offer Slimani wages of £300,000-per-week, but the Premier League champions are not interested in selling the striker unless they receive an "extraordinary bid".

The 28-year-old has been on international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations since January 2, but will return to the King Power Stadium this week following his country's group stage exit from the competition.

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
