Islam Slimani is the subject of a bid from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjan but Leicester City turned their offer down, according to reports.

Leicester City have rejected a £38m bid from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjan for Islam Slimani, according to reports

The Algeria international joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon last summer and has scored six goals in 16 appearances since arriving in England.

According to Sky Sports News, Tianjin are prepared to offer Slimani wages of £300,000-per-week, but the Premier League champions are not interested in selling the striker unless they receive an "extraordinary bid".

The 28-year-old has been on international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations since January 2, but will return to the King Power Stadium this week following his country's group stage exit from the competition.