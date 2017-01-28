New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City 'step up Gaston Ramirez pursuit'

Gaston Ramirez of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Queens Park Rangers on April 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Leicester City remain keen on a deal for wantaway Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez, according to a report.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:08 UK

Leicester City are reportedly expected to increase their offer for Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez before the end of the January transfer window.

Boro manager Aitor Karanka confirmed this week that the Uruguayan winger had handed in a transfer request, although City's first bid was turned down by the Teesside club.

However, PA claims that the Premier League champions will make another offer for the 26-year-old.

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Derby County in the FA Cup, manager Claudio Ranieri stressed the need to add depth to his squad, but did not single out Ramirez as a target.

The window closes on Tuesday, approximately 90 minutes after the Foxes' clash with Burnley.

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Claudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"
>
View our homepages for Gaston Ramirez, Claudio Ranieri, Aitor Karanka, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Leicester City 'step up Gaston Ramirez pursuit'
 Newcastle manager Steve McClaren looks dejected during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015
Result: Wes Morgan rescues FA Cup replay for Leicester City with late header
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester City must learn to stay focused'
Claudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"Leicester 'reject China bid for Slimani'Ranieri: 'Ulloa will not leave cheaply'Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer request
Leicester midfielder joins Barnsley on loanReport: Tianjin want Islam SlimaniCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Hernandez joins Malaga from LeicesterReport: Luis Hernandez agrees Malaga move
> Leicester City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Leicester City 'step up Gaston Ramirez pursuit'
 Jese for Real Madrid on January 15, 2015
Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'
 Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa scored during the Capital One Cup third round match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City at Villa Park on September 22, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
Jack Grealish to reject switch to Middlesbrough?
Las Palmas confident of Jese dealClaudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"Report: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switchDyche confirms Snodgrass offer acceptedHull accept two bids for Robert Snodgrass
Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestKaranka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestJese on verge of Middlesbrough move?Brad Guzan bound for Major League SoccerBT Sport announces PL fixtures for March
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version