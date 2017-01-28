Leicester City remain keen on a deal for wantaway Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez, according to a report.

Leicester City are reportedly expected to increase their offer for Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez before the end of the January transfer window.

Boro manager Aitor Karanka confirmed this week that the Uruguayan winger had handed in a transfer request, although City's first bid was turned down by the Teesside club.

However, PA claims that the Premier League champions will make another offer for the 26-year-old.

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Derby County in the FA Cup, manager Claudio Ranieri stressed the need to add depth to his squad, but did not single out Ramirez as a target.

The window closes on Tuesday, approximately 90 minutes after the Foxes' clash with Burnley.