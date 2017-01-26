Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer request

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka confirms that Gaston Ramirez has handed in a transfer request and that the club have rejected a bid for him from Leicester City.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has confirmed that Gaston Ramirez has handed in a transfer request.

The 26-year-old has been a regular feature in Boro's first team so far this season, making 17 Premier League appearances and scoring two goals.

However, champions Leicester City have been heavily linked with a move for the Uruguayan, and Karanka confirmed that Boro have rejected an unspecified bid from the Premier League champions.

Ramirez is keen to join the Foxes, though, and Karanka hinted that he would be allowed to leave the Riverside Stadium should the club receive a satisfactory offer.

"No one player is more important than the team, but the offer has to be right for the club before a player will leave," he told reporters.

Ramirez only joined Boro on a permanent deal last summer having spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at the Riverside.