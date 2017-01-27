Claudio Ranieri bemoans Leicester City's inability to keep the ball out of the net, having shipped two more goals against Derby County in a 2-2 FA Cup fourth-round draw.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted that his side only have themselves to blame for being taken to an FA Cup fourth-round replay with Derby County.

The Foxes let an early lead slip at Pride Park and were fortunate to rescue a 2-2 draw in the end, courtesy of Wes Morgan's header four minutes from time.

It is just the second time in 10 meetings that Leicester have failed to get the better of their East Midlands rivals, and Ranieri has urged his players to keep their concentration levels high if they are to progress through in the return fixture.

"It was a tough match. We started well and scored but slowly we lost our calm," he told BBC Sport. "They played well and scored twice. In the second half we again started well and created two of three chances.

"It was tough to score but thankfully Morgan got one for us. We have to concentrate. Too many times we concede. We can only work and be more focused."

Premier League champions Leicester have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup on just two occasions in the last 11 years.