Leicester City score late on to earn a 2-2 draw with East Midlands rivals Derby County in their FA Cup fourth-round meeting at the iPro Stadium.

Leicester City had Wes Morgan to thank for keeping their hopes of silverware alive, as the skipper's header four minutes from time rescued his side a 2-2 draw with East Midlands rivals Derby County on Friday evening.

The Foxes were heading for yet another defeat in what has been a dismal campaign, before the centre-back nodded home from close range to set up a fourth-round replay at the King Power Stadium.

Darren Bent had earlier levelled up the scores after initially putting the ball into his own net in comical style, before Craig Bryson put the Rams on course for just a second win in nine meetings between the two sides.

Leicester had a lead to sit on thanks to that Bent own goal, coming just eight minutes into the match as the former England international sliced the ball when attempting to clear off the line.

Derby responded well, though, and they were all square soon after thanks to man of the moment Bent, who this time showed his quality at the right end of the field by glancing in a Will Hughes cross.

Shinji Okazaki was denied by a fine Scott Carson drive as the visitors, who have only made it beyond this stage twice in the past 11 years, went in search of a second.

Both teams were battling to fashion chances in the final third, and when one such opening fell the way of Bryson he made no mistake in tucking it into the bottom corner.

Derby are still yet to lose in 10 home games since Steve McClaren returned to the club, but Leicester were certainly not giving up and Demarai Gray was the next to come close when he was blocked by Carson.

Gray then hit the post before seeing Carson recover, though County also had chances to put the game to bed and Johnny Russell may have done better after being picked out by Chris Baird at the far post.

The end-to-end feel of the game continued into the final quarter, as Jamie Vardy headed into the hands of Carson before the late blow for the home side.

Morgan went up for a corner and diverted beyond the reach of Carson, and there was still time in the remaining moments for some more drama.

City would have turned the tie on its head and claimed victory if not for Carson's save to keep out Danny Drinkwater down low in added time, while a strong appeal for a Derby penalty was waved away by referee Mark Clattenburg.