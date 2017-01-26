New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Claudio Ranieri: "Islam Slimani is not for sale"

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri will not sell Islam Slimani this month despite rumoured interest from the Far East, but a move for Gaston Ramirez may still be on the cards.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has categorically ruled out a January sale for Islam Slimani, claiming that reports linking the striker with a move away are merely speculation.

The Algeria international is said to have been targeted by Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, who were willing to offer him wages of £400,000 a week.

Ranieri has no intention of allowing the six-goal striker to leave the King Power Stadium this month, however, but he could make a move for Middlesbrough ace Gaston Ramirez after it was revealed that he has handed in a transfer request.

"Slimani is not for sale. It is speculation," he told reporters. "Ramirez? I don't confirm anything. You know I don't speak about speculation. In six days you will know everything."

Ranieri also made clear that he wants to keep hold of Leonardo Ulloa, despite the recent criticism aimed in his direction by agent Horacio Rossi in recent days.

Leonardo Ulloa celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Norwich City on February 27, 2016
Read Next:
Ranieri: 'Ulloa will not leave cheaply'
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Islam Slimani, Gaston Ramirez, Leonardo Ulloa, Horacio Rossi, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: "Islam Slimani is not for sale"
 Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Leicester City 'reject Tianjin Quanjian bid for Islam Slimani'
Ranieri: 'Ulloa will not leave cheaply'Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestLeicester midfielder joins Barnsley on loanReport: Tianjin want Islam SlimaniCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
Hernandez joins Malaga from LeicesterReport: Luis Hernandez agrees Malaga moveLeicester reject Alaves bid for Ulloa?Puel impressed by "management" after winClaudio Ranieri: "I made a mistake"
> Leicester City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Report: Robert Snodgrass agrees West Ham United switch
 Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: "Islam Slimani is not for sale"
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sean Dyche confirms successful bid for Robert Snodgrass
Hull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassGaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestKaranka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestJese on verge of Middlesbrough move?Brad Guzan bound for Major League Soccer
BT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchBoro chairman 'refuses Chinese takeover'Wednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Palace, Boro targeting Leipzig striker?Report: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bid
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version