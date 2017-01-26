Claudio Ranieri will not sell Islam Slimani this month despite rumoured interest from the Far East, but a move for Gaston Ramirez may still be on the cards.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has categorically ruled out a January sale for Islam Slimani, claiming that reports linking the striker with a move away are merely speculation.

The Algeria international is said to have been targeted by Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, who were willing to offer him wages of £400,000 a week.

Ranieri has no intention of allowing the six-goal striker to leave the King Power Stadium this month, however, but he could make a move for Middlesbrough ace Gaston Ramirez after it was revealed that he has handed in a transfer request.

"Slimani is not for sale. It is speculation," he told reporters. "Ramirez? I don't confirm anything. You know I don't speak about speculation. In six days you will know everything."

Ranieri also made clear that he wants to keep hold of Leonardo Ulloa, despite the recent criticism aimed in his direction by agent Horacio Rossi in recent days.