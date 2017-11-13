PL clubs consider move for Wolves defender?

A number of Premier League clubs are said to hold an interest in young Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Cameron John.

Over the weekend, it was claimed that Liverpool were interested in signing Under-17 World Cup winner Morgan Gibbs-White, who made eight first-team appearances for Wolves last season.

However, according to the Daily Mail, another Wolves youngster is attracting attention from the top flight after impressing in the youth ranks at Molineux.

John is yet to make his senior debut for Wolves, but the 18-year-old's performances at Premier League 2 level have allegedly not gone unnoticed.

A number of scouts are said to have been impressed with how John dealt with Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle in a recent reserve game.