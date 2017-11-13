New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ruben Vinagre: 'I almost joined Manchester United'

Vinagre: 'I almost joined Man United'
© SilverHub
Monaco defender Ruben Vinagre - who is currently on loan at Wolves - reveals that he came close to joining Manchester United before signing for the Ligue 1 club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Defender Ruben Vinagre has revealed that he rejected a move to Manchester United in order to sign for Monaco in 2016.

Vinagre is currently impressing on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he has made nine appearances in all competitions, and the teenager's performances have reportedly attracted interest from other clubs.

However, the Portuguese Under-19 international has hinted that his long-term future may still lie at the Ligue 1 giants, where the left-back has a contract until 2022.

The 18-year-old told O Jogo: "United is a great club and a dream, like other big clubs in England and Spain.

"At the time, I was very focused on United, because it was a great opportunity, but then the other proposals were studied and I, together with my advisors, thought that the best project for my development would be Monaco."

Wolves are said to be keen on signing Vinagre on a permanent deal either in January or at the end of the season.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ruben Vinagre, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
 Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain 'in battle for Mauricio Pochettino'
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Manchester United 'will accept £20m for Luke Shaw'
Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?Vinagre: 'I almost joined Man United'Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'Lukaku: 'Ibra will revive our title hopes'Barcelona to offer Umtiti new contract?
Phil Jones: 'I am not injury-prone'Mourinho 'to make Asensio marquee signing'Lukaku 'fuming' following Chelsea defeatFellaini to move to Beskitas in £8m deal?Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal
> Manchester United Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Raheem Sterling and Ruben Vinagre in action during the EFL Cup game between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
Ruben Vinagre: 'I almost joined Manchester United'
 A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Report: Liverpool to nab Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Morgan Gibbs-White
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Nuno Espirito Santo to be given limitless transfer funds in promotion chase?
Wolves to sign Benfica's Joao Carvalho?Wolves to move for Albion striker Roberts?Nuno: 'Being top in November means nothing'Barry Douglas: 'Wolves can't switch off'Result: Wolves down Fulham to go four points clear
EFL reveals televised Christmas fixturesDiogo Jota quiet on Wolves futureNeves: 'I knew little about Wolves'Nuno: 'I'm not leaving Wolves for Everton'Nuno 'not interested in Everton job'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Monaco News
Raheem Sterling and Ruben Vinagre in action during the EFL Cup game between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
Ruben Vinagre: 'I almost joined Manchester United'
 Stevan Jovetic of Manchester City celebrates scoring the second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014
Southampton eye Stevan Jovetic?
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Result: Rampant Monaco hit Guingamp for six to restore four-point gap
Arsenal keen on Turkish attacker?Rabiot: 'Mbappe doing fine at PSG'Wolves have first option to buy Vinagre?Everton show interest in Ruben Vinagre?Result: Monaco downed by late Lyon winner
Radamel Falcao admits discussing drawReport: Fabinho on Manchester City radarEden Hazard among Ballon d'Or nomineesSadio Mane on shortlist for Ballon d'OrPSG to replace Emery with Jardim?
> Monaco Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 