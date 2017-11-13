Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly ready to sign Benfica winger Rafa Silva - dubbed the "Portuguese Hazard" - during the January transfer window.

Since Fosun International bought the West Midlands outfit in the summer of 2016, Wolves have continually been linked with players from the Portuguese giants, with Joao Carvalho said to be on the club's radar for the start of 2018.

However, it appears that Nuno Espirito Santo has his eyes on more talent from Aguias with Record claiming that Silva could move to Molineux in January.

The 24-year-old - dubbed the "Portuguese Hazard" - has made just five appearances for Benfica this season, although he did feature against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League earlier in the campaign.

The playmaker has scored a total of two goals from 28 appearances in all competitions since costing Benfica a fee of €16.4m when they signed him from Braga in 2016.

Six Portuguese players already feature in Wolves' first-team squad.