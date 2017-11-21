Alan Pardew in running for West Brom job?

Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is believed to be a contender for the vacant West Bromwich Albion job.

The role became available after Tony Pulis was sacked following the club's 4-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday, a result that kept West Brom winless since August.

Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace last December and has been out of a managerial post since.

The Telegraph says that Pardew, who has also managed West Ham United and Newcastle United in the Premier League, is on the shortlist due to his vast top-flight experience.

Sam Allardyce and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill were both linked with the role, but the Telegraph report says that the club have ruled out the pair.

The Baggies sit 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.