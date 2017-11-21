Alan Pardew in running for West Brom job?

General view of The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion

Alan Pardew in running for West Bromwich Albion job?

Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is believed to be a contender for the vacant West Bromwich Albion job.

The role became available after Tony Pulis was sacked following the club's 4-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday, a result that kept West Brom winless since August.

Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace last December and has been out of a managerial post since.

The Telegraph says that Pardew, who has also managed West Ham United and Newcastle United in the Premier League, is on the shortlist due to his vast top-flight experience.

Sam Allardyce and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill were both linked with the role, but the Telegraph report says that the club have ruled out the pair.

The Baggies sit 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
West Brom want boss with PL experience?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
