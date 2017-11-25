Mourinho offers Carrick coaching role

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that Michael Carrick will be offered a coaching role at the club once he decides to hang up his boots.

The 36-year-old was named club captain following Wayne Rooney's departure in the summer, but an EFL Cup win over Burton Albion is his only competitive appearance for the Red Devils since taking on the armband.

Carrick revealed on Friday evening that his absence had been due to an irregular heart rhythm, but with the veteran now on the path to recovery Mourinho has confirmed that there is a place at the club for him even after he hangs up his boots.

"Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player. So we gave him the time to relax, to recover and to feel confident. To make the decision he wants to play, he wants to stop," he told reporters.

"He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. The chair is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that, so Michael is in a comfortable situation of his future will be with us.

"But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back, training. One more option for us. We need players and if Michael wants, I am happy with that."

Carrick joined United in 2006 and has gone on to make 460 appearances for the club across all competitions, picking up every trophy available to him along the way.