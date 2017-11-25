General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho offers Michael Carrick coaching role

Mourinho offers Carrick coaching role
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that Michael Carrick will be offered a coaching role at the club once he decides to hang up his boots.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Michael Carrick will be offered a coaching role at the club once he retires from playing.

The 36-year-old was named club captain following Wayne Rooney's departure in the summer, but an EFL Cup win over Burton Albion is his only competitive appearance for the Red Devils since taking on the armband.

Carrick revealed on Friday evening that his absence had been due to an irregular heart rhythm, but with the veteran now on the path to recovery Mourinho has confirmed that there is a place at the club for him even after he hangs up his boots.

"Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player. So we gave him the time to relax, to recover and to feel confident. To make the decision he wants to play, he wants to stop," he told reporters.

"He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. The chair is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that, so Michael is in a comfortable situation of his future will be with us.

"But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back, training. One more option for us. We need players and if Michael wants, I am happy with that."

Carrick joined United in 2006 and has gone on to make 460 appearances for the club across all competitions, picking up every trophy available to him along the way.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Ashley Young scores the opener during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Manchester United need own goal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
Mourinho offers Carrick coaching roleMourinho unhappy with Man Utd creativityJose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for United exit?Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changes
Matteo Darmian off to Roma in January?Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'Herrera: 'Man Utd must win all home games'Mourinho: 'Mkhitaryan was disappearing'Zidane backs "important" Bale
> Manchester United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 