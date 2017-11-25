Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Dunk (66' og.)
FT(HT: 0-0)

Murray (58'), Duffy (87')

Jose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'

Jose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that Brighton & Hove Albion 'deserved more' after his side claimed a 1-0 victory over the Seagulls.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 17:44 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has remarked that Brighton & Hove Albion 'deserved more' following the two sides' encounter at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils needed to rely on a late own goal from the Seagulls' Lewis Dunk to secure all three points in what proved to be a tough test from the newly-promoted side.

The result saw United cut the gap on league leaders Manchester City to five points ahead of their rivals' trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, but speaking after the final whistle, Mourinho appeared to suggest that his opponents today should have gone home with at least a point.

"I want to be honest and give them what they deserve, for me probably they deserve more than the result they got," he told reporters. "They played really well, they had a good defensive organisation and then when they had the ball they were dangerous. Honestly I think Brighton was very, very good.

"I think we were more spirit and heart than quality. Sometimes to play with too many attacking players doesn't mean you are offensive. We had a lot of attacking players on the pitch but we lose a bit of control in midfield. It is the reality of football sometimes, to have too many attacking players on the pitch, sometimes you lose balance and don't create many chances.

"They gave us probably the hardest match we've had this season. We had amazing chances a couple of days ago [against Basel in the Champions League] and we couldn't score, today we did it. Congratulations to them for their performance, congratulations to my boys. My boys they didn't play well but they gave everything. The boys they don't deserve bad words from me."

Next up for United is a trip to high-flying Watford on Tuesday evening.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for United exit?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Lewis Dunk, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
 Ashley Young scores the opener during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Manchester United need own goal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
Jose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for United exit?Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changesMatteo Darmian off to Roma in January?Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'
Herrera: 'Man Utd must win all home games'Mourinho: 'Mkhitaryan was disappearing'Zidane backs "important" BaleCarrick: 'I underwent heart procedure'Mourinho: 'Rojo is in good condition'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
 Ashley Young scores the opener during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Manchester United need own goal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
Jose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changesMourinho expecting tough Brighton testHughton: 'Brighton can beat United'Preview: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Hughton: "Performance wasn't good enough"Result: Brighton fight back to draw with StokeTeam News: Peter Crouch remains on Stoke benchHughes: 'Hughton deserves more credit'Murray compares Gross to De Bruyne
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382323101326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522417723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 