Michael Carrick: 'I underwent procedure to cure irregular heart rhythm'

Carrick: 'I underwent heart procedure'
© SilverHub
Manchester United captain Michael Carrick reveals that he had been suffering with an "irregular heart rhythm" but has had a procedure to resolve the issue.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 09:14 UK

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has revealed that he has been suffering with an "irregular heart rhythm" but is now focusing on a return to action.

The 36-year-old felt that something was wrong during his only game appearance this season, September's 4-1 win over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, and underwent tests to determine the problem.

Carrick underwent a procedure known as a cardiac ablation to resolve the issue and the midfielder claims that he is now healthy, back in training, and focused on making a comeback.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Carrick wrote: "I just want to clear up my situation, as I've had quite a few people asking if I'm OK and why I haven't been fit over the last couple of months.

"After feeling strange during the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests. It turned out to be an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation.

"I had to build up training steadily whilst being monitored closely but I feel fine now. I would like to reassure everyone that I'm healthy and back training hard with the team. I'm building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon."

Capped 34 times by England, Carrick arrived at United in 2006 and has won has five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a Champions League whilst racking up more than 400 appearances during his time at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael Carrick, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'I underwent procedure to cure irregular heart rhythm'
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives the thumbs-up ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Pogba, Ibrahimovic won't play full game'
Mourinho: 'Mkhitaryan was disappearing'Zidane backs "important" BaleMourinho: 'Rojo is in good condition'Mourinho: 'Don't panic over City lead'Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic is a big influence'
Victor Lindelof pays tribute to MourinhoMourinho responds to critics over "ambition"Mourinho expecting tough Brighton testMourinho: 'I want Fellaini to stay'Willian's Chelsea future dependent on Conte?
> Manchester United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 