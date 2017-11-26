Mourinho: 'Difficult to manage Pogba injury'

Jose Mourinho says that managing Paul Pogba's injury problems has presented him with a 'dilemma', having again relied heavily on the midfielder against Brighton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had admitted that it is "hard" deciding how long to keep Paul Pogba on the field as he works his way back to full fitness.

The Frenchman has started three games in a week since making his return from a two-month layoff, lasting the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Mourinho was desperate to get Pogba back in his starting lineup during his time away, but confesses that managing the midfielder's injury has also presented him with a 'dilemma' of sorts.

"It's hard for me to be on the bench and don't know when Pogba has to be changed," he told reporters. "I want to play [Marouane] Fellaini earlier, I want to play Fellaini with Pogba.

"But then I don't know if Pogba is happy to be on the pitch under the fatigue line, or if the fatigue line has been reached. It's hard to be on the bench with these dilemmas."

Pogba also played 70 minutes against Newcastle United last weekend and 66 minutes in Basel four days ago.