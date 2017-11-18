Murray compares Gross with De Bruyne

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Glenn Murray claims that teammate Pascal Gross takes as much joy from providing assists as Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward has compared teammate Pascal Gross to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne after his excellent start to life in the Premier League.

Gross was a relative unknown when signing from Ingolstadt during the summer, but the 26-year-old has scored twice in 11 top-flight outings for the newly-promoted side.

However, Gross has also provided five assists, and Murray has claimed that the German prides himself on laying on chances for other players as much as De Bruyne, who is City's chief playmaker.

The 34-year-old told The Sun: "I saw an interview with Kevin De Bruyne recently where he said he got more enjoyment out of creating goals than scoring them.

"I believe what De Bruyne said, mostly because my team-mate Pascal Gross has exactly the same mentality. Not only that, Pascal is running both De Bruyne and his Manchester City team-mate David Silva close for the most assists in the Premier League this season, even though we've scored significantly fewer goals.

"He has five so far and I'm very happy to have benefited from his brilliant delivery of the ball and unselfish attitude in front of goal. He's become a key player for us already and his work ethic fits right in with our team philosophy at Brighton."

Gross is a likely starter when Brighton host Stoke City on Monday night.