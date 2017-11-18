Wenger: 'I trust Lacazette completely'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that he has full "trust" in striker Alexandre Lacazette ahead of the North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refuted suggestions that he does not trust striker Alexandre Lacazette enough to start him in the big games.

The 26-year-old moved to the Emirates from Lyon over the summer for a club-record fee and has made a decent start for the side, scoring six times in his 11 Premier League games to date.

Wenger opted to start the Frenchman on the bench for the defeats to top-four rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, however, prompting speculation that he could again be among the substitutes for Saturday's derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

Asked if he does not have enough faith in Lacazette, Wenger told reporters today: "No, not at all. I have a big choice to make every time, big decisions to make up front.

"But he played many games, Alexandre Lacazette. He didn't play away from home at City, I think that is the only game he didn't start.

"I trust him completely. The decision is not made yet [on whether he starts on Saturday] but it is a possibility because he is available."

Wenger also revealed that the Gunners are likely to be without the services of Olivier Giroud for the encounter due to a thigh injury.