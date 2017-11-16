New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'given Alex Grimaldo green light'

Man United 'given Grimaldo green light'
© Offside
Manchester United are seemingly given the go-ahead to bid for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Manchester United have reportedly been given the go-ahead by Benfica to make an offer for defender Alex Grimaldo.

The 22-year-old is thought to have been of interest to United for some time as Jose Mourinho looks for a long-term solution for the troublesome left-back position.

Last month it was claimed that Mourinho was weighing up making a bid for the Spaniard, having watched him in action against United in the Champions League, and now Benfica CEO Domingos Oliveria has hinted that a deal is possible.

"All of the Benfica players have a certain market," he is quoted as saying by IB Times. "Now you have some differences, the oldest guy we have in the team is Julio Cesar who is 38 years old and youngest is Mile Svilar who is 18.

"The players with over 30 years, it is difficult to transfer them although for example Jonas, our best striker, when we hired him he was already 30. But for a player who is 25, 26, 27, or younger at 22, 23, 24, there is a huge market. I am not talking specifically about Grimaldo, but all players with those conditions, they have a market.

"We do not want to close the door to anyone. We don't want to force them to stay here. We want them to stay as long as they can. And while they are here they are happy, but once both parties agree on a transfer, usually the player leaves but as mentioned before, leave with a good relationship with the club."

Grimaldo, who moved to Portugal from Barcelona two years ago, is thought to be available for around £8m.

Jose Mourinho winks during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Report: United to move for Benfica defender
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Grimaldo, Jose Mourinho, Domingos Oliveria, Julio Cesar, Mile Svilar, Jonas, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return this weekend?
 Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
Man United 'given Grimaldo green light'Mourinho: 'England can win World Cup'Mourinho tips McTominay for bright futureMourinho doubts English success in CLMourinho slams England treatment of Jones
Forsberg plays down Man Utd speculationMarcos Rojo makes Man Utd returnFather: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Carlos Soler 'tops Man United wishlist'Martial: 'Jose Mourinho is tough on me'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Benfica News
Alex Grimaldo in action for Benfica in October 2017
Manchester United 'given Alex Grimaldo green light'
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
RB Leipzig lead Manchester United in race to sign Benfica's Umaro Embalo?
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Benfica winger Rafa Silva?
Wolves to sign Benfica's Joao Carvalho?Man United agree to sign Umaro Embalo?Mourinho in talks with Benfica over Svilar?Svilar enjoyed "special" United matchResult: United go four from four in CL
Team News: McTominay to make first CL startLive Commentary: Man United 2-0 Benfica - as it happenedBailly: 'Home form helpful for United'Preview: Man Utd vs. BenficaReport: United to move for Benfica defender
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 