Report: Southampton, Liverpool want Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor on loan

Southampton and Liverpool will fight it out over the loan signing of young Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor, according to reports.

Report: Everton complete signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez

Everton clinch the £5.2m signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, with a formal announcement expected in the next 48 hours, according to a report.

PSV Eindhoven star Jurgen Locadia: 'My dream is to play for Manchester United'

Highly-rated PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia admits that playing for Manchester United is his dream and is hoping to do so via an "intermediate step".

Report: Dani Alves considering Manchester City switch

Juventus full-back Dani Alves is rumoured to be eager to work again with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Report: Pepe to pen one-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Departing Real Madrid defender Pepe is to sign a one-year contract with Paris-Saint Germain with the option of a further 12 months, according to reports.

Report: Roma expecting improved Mohamed Salah bid from Liverpool

Roma are expecting Liverpool to come back with an offer higher than the previously rejected £28m for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain to trigger Jan Oblak release clause

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to trigger the €100m (£87m) buyout clause in Jan Oblak's Atletico Madrid contract, according to reports.

Report: Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay turns down Oxford United move

Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay is reportedly no longer keen on a move to Oxford United due to uncertainty over manager Michael Appleton's future.

AS Monaco 'poach Barcelona youngster Jordi Mboula'

A report claims that AS Monaco activate the release clause of Barcelona teenager Jordi Mboula, who will sign a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Report: Manchester City eye Barcelona youngster Eric Garcia

A report claims that Barcelona are fearful of losing 16-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia to Manchester City in this summer's transfer window.

Jan Oblak expects to stay at Atletico Madrid

Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak says that "everything points towards" him staying with Atletico Madrid in this summer's transfer window.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'deeply frustrated with Arsenal'

A report claims that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain considers his future at Arsenal after becoming 'deeply frustrated' with the club's lack of movement over a new contract.

Swansea City 'want £40m for Gylfi Sigurdsson'

A report claims that Swansea City will not sell in-demand midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer unless they receive an offer of £40m.

AS Monaco sign French midfielder Soualiho Meite

AS Monaco complete the signing of French midfielder Soualiho Meite on a five-year contract as the Ligue 1 champions continue their summer spending.

Joshua King "intrigued" by Tottenham Hotspur interest

Bournemouth forward Joshua King, who scored 16 Premier League goals last season, says that he "was intrigued" by reports of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Stoke City confirm Josh Tymon interest

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes confirms that his club are interested in signing Hull City youngster Josh Tymon.

Giuseppe Marotta confirms Chelsea's Alex Sandro bid

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta confirms that his club turned down a "very good offer" from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

Agent: 'Willy Caballero wants Premier League stay'

The agent of Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero says that his client is keen on staying in the Premier League amid interest from Newcastle United.

Javier Pastore denies Paris Saint-Germain exit talk

Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore firmly denies claims that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in this summer's transfer window.

Ramon Calderon: "Alvaro Morata is not happy at Real Madrid"

Ramon Calderon backs Alvaro Morata to complete a move between Real Madrid and Manchester United, as it will benefit all three parties.

Jason Cummings "absolutely delighted" to join Nottingham Forest

Jason Cummings admits to being "gutted" at waving goodbye to Hibernian, but insists that it is the right time to further his career by joining Nottingham Forest.

Report: Robin van Persie close to sealing Feyenoord return

Robin van Persie is reportedly closing in on a return to Feyenoord, 13 years after leaving the club for spells in the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Juventus "not interested" in midfielder Marco Verratti

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta rules out a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who has been given a "crazy" valuation.

Juventus prepared to join race to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Juventus "have a duty" to make an approach for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma should he become available, according to general director Giuseppe Marotta.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'made decision to quit Real Madrid two months ago'

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made clear to his agent and close associates as early as April that he intended to leave the club during the summer.

Rene Meulensteen backs Manchester United's pursuit of Ivan Perisic

Rene Meulensteen believes that Ivan Perisic would fit in well at Manchester United should the Red Devils finalise a deal for the Inter Milan winger.

Celtic complete Jonny Hayes capture on three-year deal

Jonny Hayes swaps Aberdeen for Celtic on a three-year deal in a transfer thought to be worth around £1.3m.

Real Sociedad confirm interest in Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj

Real Sociedad are interested in signing Adnan Januzaj from Manchester United, but they have yet to open formal talks with the Red Devils over a potential £10m transfer.

Arsenal considering approach for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco if the Gunners sell Alexis Sanchez during the transfer window.

Birmingham City show interest in Mitchell Dijks?

Birmingham City are reportedly keen on signing Ajax defender Mitchell Dijks, who has just spent a loan spell at Norwich City.

AC Milan to include Gianluigi Donnarumma in bid for Cristiano Ronaldo?

AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli says that the Serie A side should include goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez attracting interest from Turkey?

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, who is keen to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Stoke City still waiting on Giannelli Imbula offers

Stoke City are still waiting to receive an offer for club-record signing Giannelli Imbula, who has been made available for transfer by boss Mark Hughes.

Chelsea fail in bid for Juventus defender Alex Sandro?

Chelsea reportedly fail with a big-money offer for Juventus defender Alex Sandro as they look for competition for Marcos Alonso on the left flank.

Hull City to make move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham?

Hull City are reportedly ready to enter the race for in-demand Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is expected to be loaned out ahead of next season.

Swansea City keen to recoup Borja Baston fee?

Swansea City are reportedly unwilling to make a significant loss on striker Borja Baston, despite the club-record signing failing to impress in his first year in England.

Arsenal open talks over Mario Lemina transfer?

Arsenal reportedly opened talks with Juventus over the potential signing of midfielder Mario Lemina.

Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says that he expects striker Alexandre Lacazette to remain at the Ligue 1 club ahead of next season.

Leicester City value Kasper Schmeichel at £50m?

Leicester City reportedly place a price tag of £50m on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in an attempt to fend off any interest in his signature.

Arsenal to rival Everton for AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang?

Arsenal are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign AC Milan attacker M'Baye Niang, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur set asking price for Kevin Wimmer?

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly ask for £20m should they receive any interest in Kevin Wimmer this summer.

West Ham United consider move for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly considering whether to launch a bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.

Everton show interest in Arsenal defender Calum Chambers?

Everton reportedly identify Arsenal defender Calum Chambers as a potential signing ahead of next season.