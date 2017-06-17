New Transfer Talk header

Everton show interest in Arsenal defender Calum Chambers?

Calum Chambers of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
Everton reportedly identify Arsenal defender Calum Chambers as a potential signing ahead of next season.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has reportedly started to attract interest from Everton.

The England international has just spent a season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he made 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, now he has returned to the Emirates Stadium, his future looks uncertain with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger looking to make major additions during the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton could look to the 22-year-old if they are unsuccessful in luring Burnley defender Michael Keane to Goodison Park.

Should they push forward with their initial interest, Chambers could cost in the region of £15m as Arsenal look to recoup much of of the fee they paid Southampton in 2014.

The versatile defender has made a total of 59 appearances for the North London outfit in all competitions.

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
West Ham end Chris Smalling interest?
