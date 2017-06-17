New Transfer Talk header

Report: Pepe to pen one-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Pepe for Real Madrid on October 18, 2014
Departing Real Madrid defender Pepe is to sign a one-year contract with Paris-Saint Germain with the option of a further 12 months, according to reports.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Departing Real Madrid defender Pepe has agreed terms with Paris-Saint Germain, according to reports.

The 34-year-old fell down the pecking order at the Bernabeu last season and revealed this month that he would not be renewing his deal with the Spanish and European champions.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Pepe is set to agree a one-year deal with PSG, with the option of a further 12 months.

The report also claims that the Portugal international had expected to receive at least a two-year contract but PSG's new sporting director, Antero Henrique, has decided against a lengthier deal.

Pepe has made 334 appearances for Real and won 11 major honours with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2015
