Pepe announces departure from Real Madrid after 10-year stay

Gareth Bale celebrates with Pepe during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Long-serving Real Madrid defender Pepe takes to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to supporters after bringing an end to his 10-year stay at the club.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 22:04 UK

Pepe has confirmed that he will bow out of Real Madrid once his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to his decade-long stint at the Bernabeu.

The 34-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital this term and was not involved in last weekend's Champions League final victory over Juventus.

Pepe, who made 334 appearances for Real and won 11 major honours, has now taken to Instagram to say farewell to Madrid supporters, but insists that he will always remain a part of the club.

"On July 12, 2007 I arrived at Real Madrid with the illusion of a boy who arrived where he had dreamed every day of his childhood," he posted. "Today, 10 years later, I have to stop wearing this badge. Every day I wore this shirt, I did it with the illusion of always.

"Today I can only thank all of you who have supported me, that you have written this beautiful story with me. Thanks to each one of you, who accompanied me. Thanks to all the friends and colleagues I know will stay wherever I go.

"I say goodbye also to this city, which has seen the birth and growth of my daughters. I am very happy for what I have achieved and I will carry your affection in the heart!

"And I say it again ... The best of these 10 years ??? To train every day, to live with each and every one of the employees of this club ... Treading the Santiago Bernabeu and feeling your support was always magic!

"In my heart I keep your affection, and this feeling of duty fulfilled ... Real Madrid and your affection will always be part of my history, my life! Thanks and Until Always! ".

Pepe is understood to be a target for French club Paris Saint-Germain, while Inter Milan have also been credited with showing an interest.

Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2015
