Real Madrid 'eye Leonardo Bonucci'

A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci in this summer's transfer window.

Bonucci, 30, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City over the last 12 months, will go head-to-head with Madrid in the final of the Champions League on June 3.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos have identified the experienced Italian international as their leading transfer target for this summer, and will look to discuss a move following the European Cup final early next month.

Bonucci joined Juventus from Bari in the summer of 2010, and the centre-back has made more than 300 appearances for the Turin giants, winning six Serie A titles in the process.

Raphael Varane is currently Sergio Ramos's partner at the heart of the Real Madrid defence, but the Spanish champions are widely expected to lose experienced Portuguese Pepe on a free transfer next month.