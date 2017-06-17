Swansea City are reportedly unwilling to make a significant loss on striker Borja Baston, despite the club-record signing failing to impress in his first year in England.

Last summer, the Welsh outfit paid a club-record fee to sign Borja from Atletico Madrid but he endured a disappointing first season in English football.

The 24-year-old made just four starts in the Premier League, with one goal coming in 547 minutes of action despite the forward scoring 18 times in 36 La Liga outings for Eibar during the previous campaign.

It had led to the suggestion that Swansea may look to part ways with the player during the summer, but according to Wales Online, they have no intention of letting him go on the cheap.

Malaga are said to hold an interest in signing Borja, but they will likely have to bid close to £15m for Swansea to entertain a deal at this stage of the transfer window.