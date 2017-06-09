New Transfer Talk header

Las Palmas and Malaga are reportedly interested in signing striker Jonathan Calleri, who has just finished a disappointing campaign with West Ham United.
Deportivo Maldonado forward Jonathan Calleri has reportedly started to attract attention from clubs in Spain.

The Argentine has just completed a season-long loan at West Ham United but despite arriving with a growing reputation, the 23-year-old struggled in East London.

He scored just one goal in 16 appearances in the Premier League, with just four of his outings coming from the starting lineup.

However, according to AS, his poor period with the Hammers has not been enough to discourage interested parties in La Liga and it has been suggested that both Malaga and Las Palmas are keen on his signature.

The two clubs finished in 11th and 14th place respectively last season, and it appears that they see Calleri as the man to improve their frontline in the next campaign.

