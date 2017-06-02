New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz 'to join Malaga on loan'

General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
A report claims that Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz will join Malaga on loan for the 2017-18 campaign.
Friday, June 2, 2017

Malaga have reportedly won the race to sign Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz on loan for the 2017-18 campaign.

Mariano, 23, scored five times in 14 appearances for Madrid last season, although just one of those efforts came in La Liga.

It is understood that the Dominican Republic international is highly-rated at the Bernabeu, although head coach Zinedine Zidane believes that a spell away from the club would be the best option next season.

According to Marca, Malaga have beaten a host of clubs to the signature of the centre-forward as head coach Michel Gonzalez prepares to lose Sandro Ramirez and Charles ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Mariano joined Real Madrid from Badalona in 2011, and scored 27 times in 33 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla before stepping into the first-team picture last summer.

