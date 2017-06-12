Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'

Everton are reportedly in talks with Malaga over a move for former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez, who scored 14 La Liga goals last season.

The 21-year-old only joined Malaga from Barcelona last summer, but his performances in La Liga during the 2016-17 campaign have resulted in interest around Europe.

Sandro scored 14 goals to help Malaga finish 11th in the table and had previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid before Diego Simeone's side were hit with a transfer ban.

BBC Sport reports that Everton remain interested, though, and are willing to meet the £5.2m buy-out clause in his contract as Ronald Koeman looks to boost his striking options.

The future of Romelu Lukaku remains uncertain amid speculation linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but Koeman is understood to see Sandro as an additional option to Lukaku rather than a replacement.

Everton are also reportedly interested in Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, who scored 14 league goals last season.