New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'

Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Everton are reportedly in talks with Malaga over a move for former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez, who scored 14 La Liga goals last season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 16:58 UK

Everton are reportedly in talks with Malaga over a possible move for striker Sandro Ramirez this summer.

The 21-year-old only joined Malaga from Barcelona last summer, but his performances in La Liga during the 2016-17 campaign have resulted in interest around Europe.

Sandro scored 14 goals to help Malaga finish 11th in the table and had previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid before Diego Simeone's side were hit with a transfer ban.

BBC Sport reports that Everton remain interested, though, and are willing to meet the £5.2m buy-out clause in his contract as Ronald Koeman looks to boost his striking options.

The future of Romelu Lukaku remains uncertain amid speculation linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but Koeman is understood to see Sandro as an additional option to Lukaku rather than a replacement.

Everton are also reportedly interested in Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, who scored 14 league goals last season.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman keen to sign Spanish attacking duo?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sandro Ramirez, Ronald Koeman, Romelu Lukaku, Davy Klaassen, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Report: Everton frontrunners to sign Burnley's Michael Keane
 Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Morgan Schneiderlin: 'Fourth place the target for Everton'
Calvert-Lewin: 'U20s need more game time'Report: West Brom want James McCarthyReport: Everton close in on Ajax captainPickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?
Kone, McAleny among Everton released listEverton take interest in Ruffier?Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?Wayne Rooney to see out United contract?Wayne Rooney 'unwilling to take pay cut'
> Everton Homepage
More Malaga News
Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'
 Jonathan Calleri in action for West Ham United on August 21, 2016
Las Palmas, Malaga to move for West Ham United flop Jonathan Calleri?
 General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz 'to join Malaga on loan'
Koeman keen to sign Spanish attacking duo?Michel hints at Sandro departureEverton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?Result: Real Madrid land 33rd La Liga titleTeam News: Real Madrid unchanged at Malaga
Live Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedPreview: Malaga vs. Real MadridMartin Demichelis announces retirementReport: Sevilla agree Sandro Ramirez dealMalaga to swoop for Hammers keeper Adrian?
> Malaga Homepage
More Ajax News
Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'
 Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Report: Everton close in on £20m-rated Ajax captain Davy Klaassen
 Swansea City's Danish manager Michael Laudrup gestures during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Birmingham City and Swansea City at St Andrew's stadium in Birmingham on January 25, 2014
Ronald Koeman: 'Ajax should appoint Michael Laudrup'
Veltman "unaware" of Tottenham interestSpurs consider move for Joel Veltman?Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointmentAgent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'Klaas-Jan Huntelaar re-signs for Ajax
Sanchez talks up possible Barcelona moveEight United players in EL squad of seasonDavy Klaassen: 'Man United got lucky'Bosz: 'Man United made it a boring game'Juan Mata "really happy" with EL triumph
> Ajax Homepage



Tables
 