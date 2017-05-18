General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Swansea City coach Claude Makelele offered new contract

PSG assistant, Claude Makelele kicks the ball prior to the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Marseille Olympic OM at Parc des Princes on February 27, 2013
Swansea City manager Paul Clement expects Claude Makelele to put pen to paper on a permanent contract at the Liberty Stadium in "the next few days".
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 18:41 UK

Paul Clement has revealed that terms have been verbally agreed with Claude Makelele over a permanent role on Swansea City's coaching staff.

The 44-year-old, who boasts previous experience working with Paris Saint-Germain and Bastia in France, was recruited by Clement in January on a deal until the end of the season.

Less than a week on from sealing their Premier League status for another season, Swansea are keen to tie down Makelele to a long-term contract before the current campaign ends.

"It will be done in the next few days. All the terms have been agreed, he just needs to sign. We are very happy Claude is gong to be staying on," Clement told reporters. "He is very well liked by all the staff and the players here.

"He brings great experience of what it is like to play at a very high level. He has used that a lot with the players. He and all my backroom staff have been fantastic."

Clement was less forthcoming about the future of Borja Baston, however, who he says may still have a part to play at the Liberty Stadium despite netting just once in 18 Premier League appearances.

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258475245183
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184658-1243
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
