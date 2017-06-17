Leicester City reportedly place a price-tag of £50m on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in an attempt to fend off any interest in his signature.

Leicester City have reportedly indicated that it will take a bid of £50m for Kasper Schmeichel to leave the King Power Stadium.

During the past two seasons, Schmeichel has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, while he played an instrumental part in the Foxes reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, his form has inevitably led to interest from other clubs and he has been linked with a summer switch to either Manchester United or Liverpool.

According to The Sun, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare remains intent on keeping the Dane in the East Midlands and he is hopeful that the size of the club's valuation of the 30-year-old will result in the two North-West giants looking elsewhere.

United goalkeeper David de Gea has been linked with a lucrative switch to Real Madrid, but it is unclear whether United will sanction any transfer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius at his disposal, but the German would make changes to his goalkeeping department if he was granted with an opportunity to sign another first-choice stopper.