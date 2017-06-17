New Transfer Talk header

Joshua King "intrigued" by Tottenham Hotspur interest

Joshua King congratulates Junior Stanislas during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Burnley on May 13, 2017
Bournemouth forward Joshua King, who scored 16 Premier League goals last season, says that he "was intrigued" by reports of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.
Bournemouth forward Joshua King has claimed that he "was intrigued" to read reports of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old scored 16 Premier League goals for Bournemouth during the 2016-17 campaign, and it has been claimed that Spurs are now interested in signing the forward ahead of the new season.

King has admitted that it has been difficult to ignore the speculation surrounding his future, but the former Manchester United youngster 'hopes' to stay with Bournemouth in this summer's transfer window.

"I would be a liar if I said I hadn't noticed it. It was in most papers in England and you have got people tagging you and sending you links here and there. I was intrigued even being mentioned in the same sentence as Spurs, a big team who play in the Champions League," King told the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

"It is the summer holiday now and I've learned so much from the gaffer here. You never know in football but, hopefully, I will be here next year and I'm looking forward to working with the gaffer because he's been brilliant with me since the day I set foot on the training ground."

King joined Bournemouth from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2015.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
