Juventus prepared to join race to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Juventus "have a duty" to make an approach for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma should he become available, according to general director Giuseppe Marotta.
Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the club are not actively pursuing a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but that may change further down the line.

The Italy international has turned down the offer of a new contract at the San Siro and could be sold on for a huge profit this summer.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked, while eight others are said to have made enquiries in recent weeks.

Juventus have yet to join the bidding war, but Moratta admits that his side "have a duty" to make an approach should he officially be put up for sale.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for clubs to handle these situations. We are facing a change in behaviour when it comes to young players," he told Corriere della Sera.

"Right now, we are not after Donnarumma. Having said that, the situation is dictated by the rules and we have a right to examine all options on the transfer market.

"I hope both parties reach an agreement, but if a player like Donnarumma ends up on the market, we have a duty to try to get him."

Donnarumma has already made 71 first-team appearances for Milan, 41 of which came during the 2016-17 campaign.

Your Comments
