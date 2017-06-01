New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mino Raiola: 'Eleven top clubs want Gianluigi Donnarumma'

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Agent Mino Raiola says that "there are 11 top clubs" that want to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Agent Mino Raiola has claimed that "there are 11 top clubs" that want to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan's undisputed number one despite only turning 18 in February.

The teenager, who stands at 6'5", also became Italy's youngest-ever stopper when he made his international debut in last September's friendly with France.

Donnarumma will be out of contract at San Siro next summer, however, and Milan chief executive Marco Fassone revealed at the weekend that his club needed an answer regarding the stopper's future.

Raiola has said that his client could yet sign a new deal with Milan, but the experienced agent wants to first assess all of the options available to "the [Diego] Maradona of goalkeepers".

"Gigio is the Maradona of goalkeepers," Raiola told Corriere dello Sport. "He can only grow and he has to be left alone to grow in peace. He is not a slave, nor a robot.

"There are 11 top clubs which are interested in him. The concept is clear. Donnarumma's contract will expire on June 30, 2018. I've never said to Milan: 'He will sign now or not at all'.

"I understand the stress and the expectations of the fans, Gigio is already a symbol for the club and for the new owners it would be ideal to seal a renewal today. Yesterday, in fact.

"But Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli only took office just over a month ago. Leave us to work in peace. If you ask me: 'Is there a chance Donnarumma will sign with Milan again?', then the answer is yes. If you ask me: 'Is there a chance Donnarumma will leave Milan?', the answer is yes."

Donnarumma started all 38 of Milan's Serie A matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Read Next:
Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mino Raiola, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Fassone, Diego Maradona, Massimiliano Mirabelli, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Mino Raiola: 'Eleven top clubs want Gianluigi Donnarumma'
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton
 PSV Eindhoven's forward Luciano Narsingh (R) and Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during the Group B, first-leg UEFA Champions League football match VfL Wolfsburg vs PSV Eindhoven in Wolfsburg, northern Germany on October 21,
Agent: 'Ricardo Rodriguez closing on AC Milan move'
AC Milan sign Musacchio from VillarrealVincenzo Montella signs new AC Milan dealMilan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'Gattuso "very happy" with Milan return
Niang keen to avoid Watford transfer?AC Milan join race to sign Morata?United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Man City interested in Donnarumma?Everton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
 