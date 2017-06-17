New Transfer Talk header

Report: Southampton, Liverpool want Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor on loan

Southampton and Liverpool will fight it out over the loan signing of young Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor, according to reports.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

The 19-year-old joined the Schwarzgelben from Nordsjaelland last summer and made 12 league appearances - mostly from the bench - as they finished third in the Bundesliga.

It had previously been reported that Dortmund wanted to send out Mor on loan next season in order to further his development and have offered former boss Jurgen Klopp the chance to sign him.

However, The Mirror claims that Southampton have also thrown their name in the hat and are eager to get one over on the Reds following their controversial approach of Saints defender Virgil van Dijk.

Mor made his international debut for Turkey last year, going on to feature for his country at Euro 2016 to rack up 10 international caps to date.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
