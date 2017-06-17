New Transfer Talk header

Report: Dani Alves considering Manchester City switch

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Juventus full-back Dani Alves is rumoured to be eager to work again with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Juventus full-back Dani Alves has expressed a desire to join Manchester City, according to reports.

The 34-year-old impressed as the Bianconeri racked up a domestic double last season, adding to the 19 major honours earned during his eight years with Barcelona.

Man City, meanwhile, are currently in the market for two right-backs after allowing the contracts of Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna to expire.

Although Alves's Juve contract does not expire until 2018, The Mirror claims that the Brazilian is eager to link up again with Pep Guardiola, his former boss at the Camp Nou.

Alves has previously indicated that he would like to experience English football at some stage in his career.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
