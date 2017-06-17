New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco if the Gunners sell Alexis Sanchez during the transfer window.
Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently trying to keep Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates Stadium but despite publicly insisting that the Chilean will not leave in the summer, manager Arsene Wenger is having to identify possible replacements.

According to AS, that has led to him contemplating a move for Carrasco, who contributed 10 goals and four assists in La Liga this season.

Atletico intend on keeping each of their star men at the club ahead of the next campaign due to their transfer ban, but they may be tempted into a sale should Arsenal may an offer above his valuation.

Bayern Munich could have a part to play in either deal, with the Bundesliga champions said to be both courting Sanchez and considering Carrasco as an alternative should they miss out on the Arsenal forward.

Carrasco has scored 19 times from 96 outings in all competitions since signing from AS Monaco in 2015.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
