Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay has turned down a move to Oxford United due to uncertainty over their manager's future, according to a report.

Michael Appleton, currently in charge of the U's, is thought to be set on a switch to Premier League side Leicester City to be Craig Shakespeare's right-hand man.

Although these reports are unconfirmed, BBC Sport claims that the uncertainty over whether Appleton will remain with the League One club has deterred Lindsay from heading south of the border.

It is also believed that the 21-year-old is content to stay with the Jags - for whom he scored seven goals in 42 appearances last season - at present and is in no rush to leave.

Lindsay was the only non-Celtic or Aberdeen player to be named in the Scottish Premiership team of the year for the 2016-17 campaign.