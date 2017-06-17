New Transfer Talk header

Giuseppe Marotta confirms Chelsea's Alex Sandro bid

Juventus's Alex Sandro and West Ham United's Martin Samuelson in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2016
Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta confirms that his club turned down a "very good offer" from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.
Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that his club have turned down a "very good offer" from Chelsea for Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro.

It has recently been reported that Chelsea were desperate to sign the 26-year-old in this summer's transfer window, and they have already had a £55.2m bid rejected by the Italian champions.

Marotta has indeed confirmed that a bid from the Premier League champions arrived, but Juventus were not interested in parting with a player that enjoyed an impressive 2016-17 campaign in Turin.

"Our desire is to not sell any of our most important players," Marotta told Corriere dello Sport. "We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

"But we know that we are competing with clubs that are in a position to offer wages that are not rational for us. And players are always their own boss. I do not know how Alex Sandro reacted."

Sandro, who joined Juventus from Porto in the summer of 2015, scored three times in 43 appearances for the Italian giants last season.

Juventus's Alex Sandro and West Ham United's Martin Samuelson in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2016
