Juventus "not interested" in midfielder Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta rules out a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who has been given a "crazy" valuation.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 14:56 UK

Juventus are not prepared to spend big to sign Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, according to general director Giuseppe Marotta.

The 24-year-old has reportedly informed the French club that he wishes to leave this summer after five years, during which time he has attracted many admirers.

Verratti is said to be valued at around £88m by PSG, which Catalan giants Barcelona may be willing to pay, but Juventus will not push ahead with a move having spent big 12 months ago to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli.

"A transfer like that of Higuain last season was extraordinary," he told Corriere della Sera. "Right now, you see some crazy figures being mentioned on the transfer market.

"When you look at the tactical situation and the amount of money he would cost, we are not interested in Verratti. We are not going to spend €100 million on him."

Verratti has made 187 appearances during his time at the Parc des Princes, winning four league titles and seven domestic cups.

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
