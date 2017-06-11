New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marco Verratti 'informs Paris Saint-Germain of plans to leave'

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti could be on his way out of the French club after five years as he has reportedly made clear his intention to quit.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 17:12 UK

Marco Verratti has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer, putting a number of teams on alert.

The Italy international has been linked with an array of European heavyweights, most recently Barcelona and Chelsea who are both understood to be willing to pay in excess of £50m to sign him.

Juventus are the team currently favourites to land his signature, however, as the playmaker's agent Donato di Campli revealed earlier this week that a return to his homeland is a possibility.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Verratti has made clear that he wishes to depart the Parc des Princes after five years, in which time he has won four Ligue 1 titles.

Verratti has made 187 appearances for PSG in all competitions since 2012, including 43 in the 2016-17 campaign when playing a direct part in 10 goals.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Read Next:
Agent: 'Verratti open to Juventus move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Verratti, Donato di Campli, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool being investigated over Dominic Solanke signing?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester City 'withdraw interest in signing Virgil van Dijk'
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?
Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'Mahrez 'prefers Barca move over Arsenal'Christensen to begin pre-season with ChelseaChelsea closing in on Tiemoue Bakayoko?Chelsea learn asking price for Sandro?
Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?Report: Monaco lead Michy Batshuayi raceConte's text to Diego Costa revealed?Atletico to loan Diego Costa to China?Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Barcelona News
Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez: 'No offers made by Arsenal, Barcelona'
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti 'informs Paris Saint-Germain of plans to leave'
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'prefers Barcelona move over Arsenal, Chelsea'
Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Messi: 'I want to retire at Barcelona'Bellerin: 'I miss my family in Spain'Messi: 'Ronaldo is a phenomenal player'Ronaldo retains Forbes rich list top spot
Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barca radar?Pique: 'Ramos relationship is good'Man Utd return to top of rich listWalker ignoring speculation over futureBarcelona keen to speed up Bellerin deal?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti 'informs Paris Saint-Germain of plans to leave'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Report: Paris Saint-Germain make £35m bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma
 Serge 'friend of Dorothy' Aurier and Sergio Aguero in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur take interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier?
Agent: 'Verratti open to Juventus move'Edinson Cavani hints at Napoli returnMan Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Man Utd return to top of rich listAllegri 'set to sign new Juventus deal'
United to make £157m Ronaldo offer?Arsenal join race to sign Nice star?Report: Valverde wants Di Maria at BarcaPepe to make summer switch to PSG?PSG 'after Juventus manager Allegri'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Juventus News
Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti 'informs Paris Saint-Germain of plans to leave'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Gianluigi Buffon welcomes Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Donnarumma links
 Andres Iniesta for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
Juventus linked with Steven N'Zonzi, Andres Iniesta
Chelsea learn asking price for Sandro?Agent: 'Verratti open to Juventus move'Chelsea keen on Mahrez, Sandro?Chelsea to swap Matic for Bonucci?Lemina "flattered" by Arsenal, Watford talk
Juventus confirm new Allegri dealAllegri 'set to sign new Juventus deal'Report: Juventus considering Matic moveReport: Conte renews interest in BonucciPSG 'after Juventus manager Allegri'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 