Marco Verratti has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer, putting a number of teams on alert.

The Italy international has been linked with an array of European heavyweights, most recently Barcelona and Chelsea who are both understood to be willing to pay in excess of £50m to sign him.

Juventus are the team currently favourites to land his signature, however, as the playmaker's agent Donato di Campli revealed earlier this week that a return to his homeland is a possibility.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Verratti has made clear that he wishes to depart the Parc des Princes after five years, in which time he has won four Ligue 1 titles.

Verratti has made 187 appearances for PSG in all competitions since 2012, including 43 in the 2016-17 campaign when playing a direct part in 10 goals.