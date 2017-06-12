New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'lining up £88m Marco Verratti bid'

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Barcelona are reportedly preparing an £88m bid for midfielder Marco Verratti after he told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer.
Barcelona are reportedly preparing an £88m bid to sign midfielder Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 24-year-old joined PSG in 2012 but speculation surfaced last week claiming that he has requested to leave the club following their failure to retain the Ligue 1 title last season.

A number of clubs are understood to be interested in the Italy international, but Mediaset Premium reports that Barcelona are now set to make the first move with a €100m (£88m) bid.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Verratti, while Italian champions Juventus could also look to bring the midfielder back to his home country.

Verratti has won four league titles and seven domestic cups during his five-year stay in Paris, but is keen for a new challenge and would welcome a move to another one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Barcelona are understood to want to move early to head off competition from other clubs.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
