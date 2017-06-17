New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea fail in bid for Juventus defender Alex Sandro?

Juventus's Alex Sandro and West Ham United's Martin Samuelson in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2016
Chelsea reportedly fail with a big-money offer for Juventus defender Alex Sandro as they look for competition for Marcos Alonso on the left flank.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 12:15 UK

Juventus have reportedly rejected a bid of £55.2m from Chelsea for left-sided defender Alex Sandro.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the Serie A champions would accept nothing less than £52m for a player who has played a key role since signing from Porto two years ago.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Juventus have decided to turn down an offer above that price, leaving Chelsea to contemplate other options as they look for competition for Marcos Alonso.

It has been claimed that Juventus will entertain the bid should Sandro express a desire to leave Turin but as it stands, Chelsea will have to look elsewhere.

In two campaigns with Juventus, the Brazilian has scored five goals in 74 outings in all competitions, although he was unable to help Massimiliano Allegri's side in the Champions League final earlier this month as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
