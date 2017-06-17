New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United consider move for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly considering whether to launch a bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 09:27 UK

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

Last summer, Traore signed a long-term contract with Middlesbrough but after the North-East outfit were relegated from the Premier League, they are likely to receive offers for the pacey attacker.

According to Gazette Live, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has identified Traore as a potential signing and is willing to place an £8m bid for his signature.

In January, it was claimed that Chelsea were prepared to pay double that amount to take the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge but after he ended the season having failed to score in 31 appearances, he may be available for a lower fee.

However, Middlesbrough do not need to make sales in order to balance the books, and it appears that the decision over his future will lie with new boss Garry Monk.

The former Barcelona trainee initially cost Aston Villa a fee of £7m when he arrived in 2015, before he made the switch to the Riverside Stadium 12 months later.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
