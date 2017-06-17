Everton clinch the £5.2m signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, with a formal announcement expected in the next 48 hours, according to a report.

Everton have reportedly completed the signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez.

The 21-year-old's performances in La Liga during the 2016-17 campaign have resulted in interest around Europe, despite having only moved from Barcelona last summer.

Sandro scored 14 goals to help Malaga finish 11th in the table and had previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid before Diego Simeone's side were hit with a transfer ban.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spaniard underwent a medical last weekend after he arrived on Merseyside with his advisors to discuss personal terms.

The report goes on to say that the Toffees triggered the £5.2m release clause in Sandro's contract and will make a formal announcement to confirm his signing in the next 48 hours.

Everton have moved swiftly in the current transfer window, having already secured the services of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.