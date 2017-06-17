Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, who is keen to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Last summer, Arsenal paid Deportivo La Coruna a fee of £17.1m but the attacker made just two starts in the Premier League during the most recent campaign.

That has led to the 28-year-old looking to leave the Emirates Stadium, and his agent has acknowledged that both Deportivo and Sevilla want to sign Perez this summer.

However, according to AS, they face competition from Turkey with both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray ready to launch an approach ahead of next season.

Fenerbahce may be looking to replace former Gunners forward Robin van Persie, who has been linked with a return to the Netherlands with Feyenoord.