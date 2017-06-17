New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez attracting interest from Turkey?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, who is keen to leave the Emirates Stadium.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has reportedly started to attract interest from both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Last summer, Arsenal paid Deportivo La Coruna a fee of £17.1m but the attacker made just two starts in the Premier League during the most recent campaign.

That has led to the 28-year-old looking to leave the Emirates Stadium, and his agent has acknowledged that both Deportivo and Sevilla want to sign Perez this summer.

However, according to AS, they face competition from Turkey with both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray ready to launch an approach ahead of next season.

Fenerbahce may be looking to replace former Gunners forward Robin van Persie, who has been linked with a return to the Netherlands with Feyenoord.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
