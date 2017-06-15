New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Sevilla interested in Lucas Perez'

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
The agent of Arsenal striker Lucas Perez reveals that Sevilla and Deportivo La Coruna are both interested in signing his client this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 21:17 UK

The agent of Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has confirmed that Sevilla are interested in signing his client this summer.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium after just a year in North London when the transfer window reopens having struggled to work his way into the first team on a regular basis following his £17m move from Deportivo La Coruna last summer.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to recoup the majority of that transfer fee if they sell the Spaniard on, but his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has confirmed that he wants to leave and that Deportivo and Sevilla are both interested.

"The idea is to be able to play for another club. We want to leave and Arsenal already know," he told Radio Gallega.

"Do you know anyone who is happy but has no opportunities? The key date is July 3 when Arsenal's preseason begin.

"Anything is possible – the president of Depor can do wonders, while last year I met with Sevilla, who again are interested."

Perez scored seven goals in 21 appearances for Arsenal last season.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on Perez
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Perez, Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Paris Saint-Germain 'pull out of £70m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal'
Monreal confident of Bellerin staySevilla enter Lucas Perez raceArsenal to use Giroud in Mbappe deal?Arsenal fail in bid for Juan Cuadrado?Emery: 'PSG want to sign Kylian Mbappe'
Suarez: 'Bellerin wants Barca return'Xhaka hopes Sanchez stays at ArsenalReport: Arsenal launch £10m Kjaer bidArsenal 'interested in Chris Smalling'Arsenal 'scrap director of football plans'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Sevilla News
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Agent: 'Sevilla interested in Lucas Perez'
 Sports Mole logo
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?
 A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'
Sevilla: 'Nolito, Navas talks ongoing'Sevilla boss confirms Nolito interestSevilla confirm Berizzo as new bossSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasSevilla announce Berizzo "agreement"
Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man CitySevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?Man City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar?Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezSevilla keen on Lucas Perez?
> Sevilla Homepage
More Deportivo La Coruna News
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Agent: 'Sevilla interested in Lucas Perez'
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on Lucas Perez
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Agent: 'Deportivo La Coruna first option for Lucas Perez'
Sporting Gijon relegated from La LigaLucas Perez unhappy with lack of minutesLucas Perez to return to Spain in summer?Result: Real Madrid put six past DeportivoLive Commentary: Deportivo 2-6 Real Madrid - as it happened
Lucas Perez 'eyes Deportivo return'Suarez: 'Barcelona did not lose focus'Result: Barcelona lose away to DeportivoLive Commentary: Deportivo 2-1 Barcelona - as it happenedPepe Mel appointed new boss of Deportivo
> Deportivo La Coruna Homepage



Tables
 