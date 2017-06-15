The agent of Arsenal striker Lucas Perez reveals that Sevilla and Deportivo La Coruna are both interested in signing his client this summer.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium after just a year in North London when the transfer window reopens having struggled to work his way into the first team on a regular basis following his £17m move from Deportivo La Coruna last summer.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to recoup the majority of that transfer fee if they sell the Spaniard on, but his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has confirmed that he wants to leave and that Deportivo and Sevilla are both interested.

"The idea is to be able to play for another club. We want to leave and Arsenal already know," he told Radio Gallega.

"Do you know anyone who is happy but has no opportunities? The key date is July 3 when Arsenal's preseason begin.

"Anything is possible – the president of Depor can do wonders, while last year I met with Sevilla, who again are interested."

Perez scored seven goals in 21 appearances for Arsenal last season.