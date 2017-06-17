Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to trigger the €100m (£87m) buyout clause in Jan Oblak's Atletico Madrid contract, according to reports.

The Slovenia international, whose release clause stands at €100m (£87m), has been the subject of intense speculation heading into the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are said to be considering the 24-year-old as uncertainty continues to cloud David de Gea's Old Trafford future, with additional interest rumoured to come from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, Goal claims that PSG not only consider reinforcement in between the sticks to be a top priority this summer, but are also willing to trigger the record-breaking offer for a goalkeeper in order to sign Oblak.

Atletico, who have already fended off interest in star striker Antoine Griezmann this summer, have been stung by a transfer embargo and would not be able to replace Oblak should he leave.