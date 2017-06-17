New Transfer Talk header

AS Monaco sign French midfielder Soualiho Meite

AS Monaco complete the signing of French midfielder Soualiho Meite on a five-year contract as the Ligue 1 champions continue their summer spending.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 18:23 UK

AS Monaco have completed the signing of French midfielder Soualiho Meite on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old had been contracted to Ligue 1 side Lille, but spent last season on loan with Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem.

Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Everton have all previously been linked with a move for the Frenchman, although it is French champions Monaco that have won the race to sign the in-demand midfielder.

"It is an honour to sign for this great club. There are very good working facilities here. I followed the team's results last year. The team has solidarity, technique and lots of pace," Meite told Monaco's official website.

"The coach, [Leonardo] Jardim, has succeeded in giving the team a real collective identity. I cannot wait to start training, learning and developing under his orders. I will be doing my best to show the club management that they were right to give me my chance."

Meite has become Monaco's fourth summer signing after Youri Tielemans, Jordy Gaspar and Diego Benaglio.

Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
