Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1 as Dijon boost survival hopes

Nancy are left on the brink of relegation from Ligue 1 courtesy of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Dijon, who boost their hopes of survival.
Nancy have been left on the brink of relegation from Ligue 1 courtesy of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Dijon this evening.

It promised to be a fateful day of Ligue 1 action for at least one team as the bottom four all faced each other with each team still in danger of suffering relegation from the top flight.

Dijon, Caen, Lorient and Bastia will all go into the final day still looking to secure their Ligue 1 place for another season, but Nancy have already been condemned to at best a spot in the relegation playoffs courtesy of this evening's defeat.

Pablo Correa's side began the night in 19th place, but goals from Frederic Sammaritano and Lois Diony saw them slip to the bottom of the pile, four points adrift of guaranteed safety with only one game remaining.

Nancy's only hope of survival now rests on them beating Saint-Etienne on the final day, while they also require Lorient to lose and Bastia to lose or draw if they are to take the relegation playoff place on goal difference.

On the flipside, Dijon's victory lifts them up to 16th in the table, above Caen following the latter's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes.

The other relegation battle saw Bastia give themselves renewed hope, climbing off the bottom of the table to beat Lorient to move within two points of safety, while Lorient slip into the relegation playoff place.

At the other end of the table, AS Monaco all but wrapped up the Ligue 1 title with a 4-0 drubbing of Lille which saw Radamel Falcao register a brace and Kylian Mbappe help himself to two assists.

Paris Saint-Germain did all they could to keep the chase alive as Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura both helped themselves to braces in a 5-0 win at Saint-Etienne, but Monaco remain three points clear with a vastly superior goal difference.

Leonardo Jardim's side could officially wrap up the title before the final day if they avoid defeat at home to Saint-Etienne in their game in hand on Wednesday.

