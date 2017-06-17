New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal open talks over Mario Lemina transfer?

Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal reportedly opened talks with Juventus over the potential signing of midfielder Mario Lemina.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 10:47 UK

Arsenal have reportedly increased their attempts to sign Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina during the summer transfer window.

Soon after the end of the campaign, Lemina revealed that he was flattered by alleged interest shown in his signature by Arsenal and Watford.

The Hornets appear to have turned their attentions elsewhere but according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Arsenal are pressing on with their bid to take the 23-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

It has been claimed that negotiations between the two clubs are already underway with Arsenal likely to be able to offer Lemina more first-team football over the coming years.

He has made just 15 Serie A starts in two years in Turin and with Juventus having been linked with both Steven N'Zonzi and Andre Gomes, it appears that they are looking to strengthen in the centre of midfield.

At times last season, Arsenal were criticised for their lack of steel and Lemina would be able to improve that aspect of their play should Arsene Wenger be able to complete a deal for his services.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Man United show interest in Andre Gomes?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mario Lemina, Tancredi Palmeri, Steven N'Zonzi, Andre Gomes, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon: 'Arsenal have made Alexandre Lacazette offer'
Arsenal open talks over Lemina transfer?Arsenal enter race for M'Baye Niang?Everton show interest in Calum Chambers?Ozil, Sanchez feature in 'leaked kit launch'Welbeck: 'Ox can thrive in central mid'
Lyon: 'No offers for Alexandre Lacazette'West Ham end Chris Smalling interest?Bellerin questions Rashford's absenceMonreal confident of Bellerin staySevilla enter Lucas Perez race
> Arsenal Homepage
More Juventus News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United show interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes?
 Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Dani Alves: 'Paulo Dybala will have to leave Juventus one day'
 Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Juventus full-back Dani Alves open to Premier League switch
Arsenal open talks over Lemina transfer?Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper?Allegri: 'I almost left Juventus'N'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?Arsenal fail in bid for Juan Cuadrado?
Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?Agent: 'Orsolini could leave Juve on loan'N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'Juventus 'consider Riyad Mahrez swoop'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
 