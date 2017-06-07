New Transfer Talk header

Mario Lemina "flattered" by Arsenal, Watford interest

Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina says that he is flattered by talk of a potential transfer to either Arsenal or Watford.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 18:27 UK

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina has said that he is "happy" with the interest that has been shown in his signature.

After making just 11 starts in Serie A and the Champions League this season, Lemina has been linked with a move away from the Italian giants with both Arsenal and Watford said to be keen on a transfer.

He still has three years remaining on his contract in Turin, but he has acknowledged that he feels "flattered" to be linked with the Premier League sides.

The 23-year-old told Foot Mercato: "I am flattered by the interest of Arsenal and Watford. I am playing for a big club now but I am happy about the interest of other clubs.

"I do not have a preference for any league. My future depends on who really wants me."

In two seasons with Juventus - one of which was spent on loan from Marseille - Lemina has made just 19 starts in all competitions.

Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
