Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina has said that he is "happy" with the interest that has been shown in his signature.
After making just 11 starts in Serie A and the Champions League this season, Lemina has been linked with a move away from the Italian giants with both Arsenal and Watford said to be keen on a transfer.
He still has three years remaining on his contract in Turin, but he has acknowledged that he feels "flattered" to be linked with the Premier League sides.
The 23-year-old told Foot Mercato: "I am flattered by the interest of Arsenal and Watford. I am playing for a big club now but I am happy about the interest of other clubs.
"I do not have a preference for any league. My future depends on who really wants me."
In two seasons with Juventus - one of which was spent on loan from Marseille - Lemina has made just 19 starts in all competitions.