Roma are expecting Liverpool to come back with an offer higher than the previously rejected £28m for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Chelsea, scored 15 times and registered 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Salah's good form has led to much interest from clubs around Europe, with the Anfield outfit believed to have had a bid of £28m rejected for the Egyptian winger.

According to Sky Sports News, Salah has agreed terms with Liverpool, but Roma are still waiting for the right offer before sanctioning the sale, with an improved bid expected this weekend.

Salah was originally linked with the Reds when Brendan Rodgers was manager, before he moved to Stamford Bridge from FC Basel for £11m in January 2014.