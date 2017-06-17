New Transfer Talk header

Report: Roma expecting improved Mohamed Salah bid from Liverpool

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma are expecting Liverpool to come back with an offer higher than the previously rejected £28m for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.
Roma are reportedly expecting Liverpool to come back with an improved offer for Mohamed Salah.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Chelsea, scored 15 times and registered 11 assists in 31 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Salah's good form has led to much interest from clubs around Europe, with the Anfield outfit believed to have had a bid of £28m rejected for the Egyptian winger.

According to Sky Sports News, Salah has agreed terms with Liverpool, but Roma are still waiting for the right offer before sanctioning the sale, with an improved bid expected this weekend.

Salah was originally linked with the Reds when Brendan Rodgers was manager, before he moved to Stamford Bridge from FC Basel for £11m in January 2014.

